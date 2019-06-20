Another day of watching for torrential downpours that create rapidly deteriorating situation has prompted the National Weather Service to again issue a flash flood watch on Thursday.
The watch, in effect through 1 a.m. Friday, is in effect for all of South Jersey. While Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties stayed mostly dry on Wednesday, the region just missed out on the 2 to 5 inches of rain reported along the New Jersey Turnpike corridor.
Rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour will threaten in any thunderstorm that comes through, which will also bring the potential for severe weather.
The potential for storms will start after 4 p.m. and continue until around 10 p.m.
Rapidly rising flood waters may quickly inundate roadways. Streams and creeks could leave their banks, flooding nearby properties," The National Weather Service said in the watch.
Built up shore communities and highly urbanized areas will have the greatest threat of flooding. Those in rural areas benefit from the sandy soil of southeastern New Jersey, which drains water more efficiently. Flash flood guidance, which illustrates the amount of rain it takes for streams and creeks to flooding, shows that 2 to 3 inches would be needed in an hour for flooding.
If you see flooded water, turn around, don't drown. It only takes six inches of water to move a car.