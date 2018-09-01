The calendar has flipped to September. So, happy Climatological Fall!
That doesn’t mean the weather will become crisp, though.
Saturday will be very similar to Friday, but things trend toward summer even as we celebrate the season’s unofficial end. In terms of hitting the beach Labor Day weekend, borrowing a line from Charles Dickens: It was the best of weather, it was the worst of weather.
Let’s start with Saturday. We wake up to another gray, damp day. The onshore winds continue to blow against our shores. This will get a few spots near minor flood stage for the morning high tide, but most are fine.
Temperatures flirt with 80 degrees, which is seasonable for this time of year, believe it or not. While we keep the same feel as Friday, the umbrella won’t be needed as often. I am anticipating only isolated showers during the day. A rumble of thunder is not ruled out during the afternoon.
Showers then end early Saturday evening, after we lose the heat of the day. Temperatures slide through the 70s, making it a good night to be out and about. Low temperatures bottom out around 70 degrees as some of the clouds break.
Sunday will be our transition day right back into the New Orleans-esque weather we’ve been having for much of August. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds. The morning will be dry. Then, during the afternoon, afternoon showers/storms will pop up. They’ll be of the hit or miss variety. So, beach, pool and barbecue all look good. Highs rise through the 80s.
Isolated showers/storms continues through the night Sunday. Most of you will be dry for most of the time. Lows again bottom out in the low 70s.
Labor Day will mean laboring to hit the water! A ridge of high pressure asserts itself right over us. That means dry air and summery weather. Temperatures will be 90 degrees. A mostly to partly sunny sky takes us through the day.
If you’re a shore business owner working through the weekend, I have good news if you’re trying to take in “locals summer.” Tuesday through Friday? All warm and with enough dry time for you to enjoy. There’ll just be those pop-up p.m. thunderstorms starting Wednesday.