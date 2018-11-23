Saturday morning begins cloudy, with rain advancing into the region that will fall for the rest of the afternoon and evening. Let’s hope most of your shopping is done, because the rain will be heavy at times, especially after sunset into the night. The day’s showers will move away overnight.
On a brighter note, the increase in clouds and warmer air from the south will grant us milder temperatures for the weekend.
Checking things out in more detail shows an area of low pressure developing to the south, along a frontal boundary, which will move to the northeast of the region Sunday. This may result in some coastal flooding.
Combining southeasterly winds and a mainly full moon will cause issues during morning high tide. Looking ahead to Monday, the likelihood of coastal flooding returns with incoming rain. Watch out for bayside roads, and protect your personal property as much as possible. Some urban and small stream/river flooding may also be possible.
Sunday will deliver a brief reprieve from showers. It will be sunny, with not-so-terrible temperatures outside. A pretty nice day for late autumn.
Monday, the showers return, this time with stronger winds. The rain will be steadiest throughout the daytime after gradually moving in during the morning, and will shift away quickly by night.
Again, look out for coastal flooding as well as urban and small stream/river flooding.
For the remainder of the week, chillier temperatures settle in due to a cold front. Winds will be out of the northwest further locking in the colder air. Conditions will be dry and cool for the rest of this last November week.
Tuesday and Wednesday will feature robust winds and a mix of sun and clouds. Low temperatures will dip below freezing.
Thursday will have some sun and lower wind speeds. Also, the day will warm up a bit more.
Friday sees some more warming, accompanied by clouds.