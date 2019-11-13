Readers and viewers to Meteorologist Joe Martucci's Facebook and Twitter page have been sending in snow photos and changeover times.

The changeover began near the New Jersey Turnpike corridor around 11 a.m. Rain changed to snow from west to east around South Jersey, around the following times

The western Cumberland County town of Greenwich was one of the first places in the region to see winter's snowy arrival.

First flakes mixing down in egg harbor twp. Just East of the parkway. @ACPressMartucci @NWS_MountHolly pic.twitter.com/5kZbAW2zlG

The first snowfall of the season has hit Atlantic City! ❄️ pic.twitter.com/iyMQ9UVspu

South Jersey issues Code Blue alert through Thursday morning

A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, is in effect for all of South Jersey.

Code Blue is required when temperatures reach 25 degrees or lower without precipitation or 32 degrees or lower with precipitation; or when wind-chill temperatures reach zero degrees or less for two or more hours.

The alert is intended to assist municipalities in protecting local homeless or residents who may be living in poorly insulated settings by making available shelters or warming centers.

Any resident who experiences a life-threatening emergency should call 911. Other emergencies may be reported to your local municipal office of emergency management.

In Atlantic County, those seeking warmth in the county should contact their local Office of Emergency Management for shelter locations through Wednesday night. Visit readyatlantic.org.

Cape May County’s Code Blue will be in effect between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Wednesday night. People seeking temporary shelter in a warming center should contact their municipality. Additional resources are available by calling the county Homeless Hotline Service at 877-886-1325 or 609-886-1325. Additional information can be found at capemaycountynj.gov.

In Cumberland County, the Code Blue will be active from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday night. Warming centers will be opened from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to the county’s Code Blue Coalition. Warming shelters are located in Bridgeton at Bethany Grace Community Church, 31 N. Pearl St., and in Millville at Trinity United Methodist Church, Ben Corson Hall, 100 S. 2nd Street.

In Ocean County, the Office of Emergency Management issued an alert through 8 a.m. Wednesday. Hours vary depending on location, with warming centers in Toms River and Lakewood.

Press meteorologist Joe Martucci contributed to this report.