Strengthening high pressure off the Southeast coast will lead to high temperatures on the thermometer Thursday as we continue to bake in the heat.
The theme for Thursday is hot, hot, hot. A breezy westerly wind will continue to pump around a high-pressure system that dominates the southwestern Atlantic Ocean.
Thursday will be a bit more sizzling than Wednesday. I am still going with a high of 94 on the mainland, putting us in near record territory.
This westerly breeze also will keep the sea breeze away for another day. The heat index will be in the low 100s, making it stressful to exert yourself during the middle of the day. Even the shore should roast in the low 90s. Don’t forget the sunscreen!
To have a heat advisory in Cumberland, Atlantic and Cape May counties, there needs to be a l…
No issues are expected Thursday evening. Just keep cool. Lows will be in the mid 70s, with even a few upper 70s around.
Record maximum low temperatures are in the realm of possibility as well. Sky cover will be mainly clear to start. Clouds will increase late, though.
Facing the annual stresses summer brings to the power grid, Atlantic City Electric represent…
Another 90-degree day is in the cards for Friday. Cloud cover will leave in the morning. The middle portion of day will be the brightest, as clouds return during the afternoon
A few more details have emerged into how Friday afternoon into Saturday’s cold front will look. I do believe storm activity holds off until around the evening rush. Again, the wettest portion will be Friday evening and night. If you do not see rain, it will be a balmy summer night for the Boardwalk.
The cold front should pass midday. Until that happens, a few showers will be around. However, even then it is not a washout.
Increasing sunshine will fill in for the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s, before a change in the pattern.
High pressure will fill in from Atlantic Canada on Sunday and Monday, pushing that cold front south. Northeasterly winds will blow in crisp air, though it will moderate over our warm waters.
The high pressure should push the front far enough away for some sunshine and dry days. However, it’s no guarantee yet. I will say this, the further north you are, the more guaranteed dry weather you have. Highs will range from the upper 70s to low 80s. This will be at or below average for the first time since July 30 and 31.