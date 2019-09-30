082719_nws_ripcurrents (13)

Longport Beach Patrol lifeguards signal strong rip currents with red flags atop the guard stands Monday.

As has been the case for much of September, consistent rough seas have promoted a rip current alert by the National Weather Service. The alert is in effect through 10 p.m. on Monday.

Due to an onshore flow, increasing seas and long period swells, getting in the water may be life-threatening.

Wave heights will be 4-7 feet on Monday. Waves over 2 feet are part of the criteria for a rip current risk.

In addition, there will be a 14 to 15-second east-southeast swell, well over the 8 seconds typically needed for the development of rip currents.

The third factor involves wind direction. That east-southeast wind is perpendicular to the land, favorable for a rip to develop while in the water. 


If you are caught in a rip current, do not fight it. Rather float or tread water until you can get out of the current. Then, swim parallel to the shore to escape the current and then diagonal to the shore once you are out of it. Call for help.

The rip current risk should stay high for Tuesday and Wednesday. Then, it will slowly subside for the rest of the week as autumn breaks into South Jersey. 

