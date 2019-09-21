The National Weather Service put all of South Jersey in a rip current statement, highlighting the dangerous waters. The alert is in effect through 11 p.m. on Saturday.
Despite water temperatures around 70 degrees, going in the water will not be as pleasant due to the high risk of rip currents.
Wave heights will be 3 to 4 feet on Saturday. Waves over 2 feet are part of the criteria for a rip current risk. In addition, there will be a very long wave period from the east of 12 to 14 seconds. The wave period and surf heights are two of the three meteorological factors to determine a day with a high risk of rip currents. The third factor, winds perpendicular to the land, will not be expected, save for a possible southeast sea breeze during the afternoon.
If you are caught in a rip current, do not fight it. Rather float or tread water until you can get out of the current. Then, swim parallel to the shore to escape the current and then diagonal to the shore once you are out of it. Call for help.
The rip current risk will be expected as moderate on Sunday.
