Longport Beach Patrol lifeguards Madelyn Fox, 16, and Mason Ricciotti, 16, signal strong rip currents with red flags atop the guard stands Monday. (August 26, 2019)

 LAUREN CARROLL/Multimedia Reporter

The National Weather Service put all of South Jersey in a rip current statement, highlighting the dangerous waters. The alert is in effect through 11 p.m. on Thursday. 

The swells from Hurricane Humberto, which side swiped Bermuda with gusts over 100 mph in spots, will be the main contributor to the dangerous waters.

Humberto in Bermuda

Sustained wind speeds of 80 to 93 mph (converted from knots) were seen around Bermuda as Hurricane Humberto passed to the northwest. At bottom, wind gusts over 100 mph (converted from knots), were felt. 

Wave heights will be up to 7 feet on Thursday. Waves over 2 feet are part of developing a rip current. In addition, there will be a long wave period of 10 seconds. The wave period and surf heights are two of the three meteorological factors to determine a day with a high risk of rip currents.


If you are caught in a rip current, do not fight it. Rather float or tread water until you can get out of the current. Then, swim parallel to the shore to escape the current and then diagonal to the shore once you are out of it. Call for help.

The rip current risk will be expected to stay on the higher side through Saturday. 

