The National Weather Service put all of South Jersey in a rip current statement, highlighting the dangerous waters. The alert is in effect through 11 p.m. on Thursday.
The swells from Hurricane Humberto, which side swiped Bermuda with gusts over 100 mph in spots, will be the main contributor to the dangerous waters.
Wave heights will be up to 7 feet on Thursday. Waves over 2 feet are part of developing a rip current. In addition, there will be a long wave period of 10 seconds. The wave period and surf heights are two of the three meteorological factors to determine a day with a high risk of rip currents.
If you are caught in a rip current, do not fight it. Rather float or tread water until you can get out of the current. Then, swim parallel to the shore to escape the current and then diagonal to the shore once you are out of it. Call for help.
The rip current risk will be expected to stay on the higher side through Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.