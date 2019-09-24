Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The Sea Isle City Beach lifeguard John Truax, flies a red flag from his stand at 44th Street Beach, keeping bathers to only waist deep water because of the strong rip currents. Tuesday July 24, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The National Weather Service put all of South Jersey in a rip current statement, highlighting the dangerous waters. The alert is in effect through 10 p.m. on Tuesday.
A tropical system will again be the culprit for the high risk of rip currents. This time, Tropical Storm Jerry, near Bermuda, will continue to create unsafe swimming conditions. With few guarded beaches in late September, not being in the water is the safest choice.
Wave heights will be 3-4 feet on Tuesday. Waves over 2 feet are part of the criteria for a rip current risk.
In addition, there will be a long wave interval of 12 seconds. 8 seconds or slower increases the danger.
The third factor, winds perpendicular will be perpendicular to the land. However, this typically means an east wind, not a west wind.
If you are caught in a rip current, do not fight it. Rather float or tread water until you can get out of the current. Then, swim parallel to the shore to escape the current and then diagonal to the shore once you are out of it. Call for help.
The rip current risk could stay high through the week, as Tropical Storm Jerry stays near South Jersey's latitude. No direct impact to New Jersey will be expected.
Mostly sunny and very warm, with more clouds late.
Mostly cloudy with a shower or two not ruled out from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Then, clearing.
A sunny start, with a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon
Plenty of sunshine
Partly sunny and warmer. Likely dry overnight from a cold front.
A plethora of sun
Partly sunny. A few showers and storms will be possible, but it will not be a washout.
This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.
