The Sea Isle City Beach lifeguard John Truax, flies a red flag from his stand at 44th Street Beach, keeping bathers to only waist deep water because of the strong rip currents. Tuesday July 24, 2018.

The National Weather Service put all of South Jersey in a rip current statement, highlighting the dangerous waters. The alert is in effect through 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

A tropical system will again be the culprit for the high risk of rip currents. This time, Tropical Storm Jerry, near Bermuda, will continue to create unsafe swimming conditions. With few guarded beaches in late September, not being in the water is the safest choice.

Wave heights will be 3-4 feet on Tuesday. Waves over 2 feet are part of the criteria for a rip current risk.

In addition, there will be a long wave interval of 12 seconds. 8 seconds or slower increases the danger.

The third factor, winds perpendicular will be perpendicular to the land. However, this typically means an east wind, not a west wind. 


If you are caught in a rip current, do not fight it. Rather float or tread water until you can get out of the current. Then, swim parallel to the shore to escape the current and then diagonal to the shore once you are out of it. Call for help.

The rip current risk could stay high through the week, as Tropical Storm Jerry stays near South Jersey's latitude. No direct impact to New Jersey will be expected. 

