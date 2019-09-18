082719_nws_ripcurrents (14)

Longport Beach Patrol lifeguards signal strong rip currents with red flags atop the guard stands Monday. (August 26, 2019)

 LAUREN CARROLL / Multimedia Reporter

The National Weather Service put all of South Jersey in a rip current statement, highlighting the dangerous waters. The alert is in effect through 11 p.m. on Saturday. 

The swells from Hurricane Humberto, which is moving toward Bermuda in the open Atlantic as a Major Hurricane on Wednesday morning, will be the main contributor to the dangerous waters. East swells of 6 to 7 feet will be expected. In addition, wave heights will be 4 to 5 feet on Wednesday. Over 2-foot waves are part of developing a rip current. The swells and surf heights are two of the three meteorological factors to determine a day with a high risk of rip currents.


If you are caught in a rip current, do not fight it. Rather float or tread water until you can get out of the current. Then, swim parallel to the shore to escape the current and then diagonal to the shore once you are out of it. Call for help as well. 

The rip current risk will be expected to stay on the higher side through Friday. 

