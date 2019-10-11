Wind, tides spur flooding along parts of New Jersey shore

Cars drive through a flooded road at the entrance to Long Beach Island in Ship Bottom, N.J. on Friday Oct. 11, 2019. A combination of high tides and strong winds was causing minor to moderate flooding in parts of the New Jersey shore, a cycle that was expected to be repeated Friday evening. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

The third of three rounds of significant coastal flooding is set to hit South Jersey, creating various travel issues and school delays. 

A coastal flood warning is in effect until 1 a.m. Saturday for Atlantic and Cape May counties, according to the National Weather Service. 

As of 7:48 p.m. The right lanes are closed on Route 30 in Absecon east of Illinois Avenue. 

As of 7:22 p.m., the Dorest Avenue Bridge is not passable. 

As of 7:11 p.m., all lanes are closed and detoured in Route 47 in both directions between Hudson Avenue in Wildwood to West Rio Grande Ave in Lower Township. 

As of 6:24 p.m., Route 40 (Black Horse Pike) is flooded in both directions west of the Atlantic City Expressway in Egg Harbor Township.

As of 6:19 p.m., Route 147 westbound at Maryland Avenue between Middle Township and North Wildwood is flooded out in the right hand lane.

The combination of high waves and a north-northeast wind from a large coastal storm will keep seas elevated into the day on Friday. Do not drive in flooded waters, as it can corrode your car and you do not know how high the water is. Just 6 inches of water can float a car. 

Photos of coastal flooding Wednesday, Thursday

 

