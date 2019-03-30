Saturday will be a warm day with particularly strong winds. These winds will whip mainly out of the south at 15 mph and higher.
Continuous southerly flow will pull in seriously warm air, which will bring highs of 70 degrees. At the shore, expect mid-60s. A mild 50 will remain the low for Saturday night.
Seemingly, the only issue Saturday is the uninterruptedly forceful wind that will blow throughout the day. Otherwise, the day will be marvelous.
Clouds will begin to overtake the region by early Sunday. These clouds will be accompanied by cooler air.
Showers affect a portion of the day Sunday. However, it will not be a washout. Brief showers are expected in the morning and afternoon. Intervals of sunshine will appear to balance out the few showers. In the late afternoon, showers will wrap up and move away. Fair weather will return by Sunday evening.
Sunday will also be breezy. The morning will have showers into the afternoon, but they will quickly disappear to leave a fairly nice day in the late afternoon and evening. Highs will only manage to climb to the 50s.
Monday will be the chilliest day of the week. Luckily, bright sunshine will create a feeling of warmth to circumvent the colder air. Highs for the day will struggle to escape the 40s, while lows will drop below freezing on the mainland.
Low pressure developing along the coast will dump showers Tuesday evening into early Wednesday. Throughout much of Tuesday, skies will stay dry. Clouds build and showers approach into the evening. Significant rain will occur at sunset, and rain will remain overnight.
Waking up Wednesday, showers will still fall as the morning marches forward. Expect the wet weather to clear up by early afternoon Wednesday.
Clouds and sunshine will return for much of Wednesday, with robust winds as an accomplice.
From Tuesday into Wednesday, a gradual warming will take place. Highs on Tuesday will just hit 50, whereas highs Wednesday will reach upper 50s.
Calmer weather will be in place Thursday, and temperatures will finally reach 60 again.