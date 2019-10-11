Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Ocean City schools are running on a two-hour delay Friday morning, according to the district's website.
Ventnor schools are also running on a two-hour delay, according to the district's Instagram account.
At 7:13 a.m., Ventnor officials sent out a text alert saying that the Dorset Avenue Bridge is not passable, but the bridge should re-opened at 9:30 a.m.
At 7:24 a.m., Wildwood police closed the George Redding Bridge due to tidal flooding.
The second of three rounds of significant coastal flooding is set to hit South Jersey, creating various travel issues and school delays.
A coastal flood warning is in effect until 1 a.m. Saturday for Atlantic and Cape May counties, according to the National Weather Service.
The combination of high waves and a north-northeast wind from a large coastal storm will keep seas elevated into the day on Friday. Do not drive in flooded waters, as it can corrode your car and you do not know how high the water is. Just 6 inches of water can float a car.
My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.
This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.
