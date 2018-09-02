Summer sizzles back in for the second half of the holiday weekend, making it a strong end to the summer season.
Winds will slowly flip from the east to the south over the course of the day. That will push our dreary weather out, with higher temperatures and sunshine to come.
Sunday is expected to feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. This is brighter than where we’ve been the past couple of days. The morning will be dry, and sights of a crowded boardwalk and beaches would be a great sign for the holiday. Then, during the afternoon, after 2 p.m. or so, showers and storms will fill in. They won’t be everywhere, with scattered (mainland) to isolated (shore) coverage. Therefore, there will be some of you who are completely dry all day. High temperatures make a hop into the low to mid 80s, which is likely the coolest they’ll be until the end of the week.
Sunday night should be pretty nice to enjoy outside. Other than a rogue shower, all will be dry. Low temperatures will be at or just above 70 degrees, nearly 10 degrees above average.
As promised, Monday will be the best day of the weekend. Ample sunshine and warm southerly winds will be present all the day. Temperatures will be in the mid and upper 80s throughout the region. Slap on the sunscreen and enjoy the outdoors.
Labor Day doesn’t mean the end of the summer weather, though. It’s common to go into mid-September feeling sultry out there, and we’ll get that for most of this week.
Tuesday and Wednesday will continue the summer sizzle. High temperatures should reach 90 on the mainland both days. Cooling sea breezes will keep the shores below 90, likely hovering around 85. We bring back that humidity, though. The frizz factor will be high, with dew points in the low to mid 70s. The heat index will reach 100 in the middle of the day.
That’s tough for students and teachers without air conditioning as the school year sets off.
Speaking of the A/C, leave it on at night. Even with the longer nights, we’re still only going to manage to cool off to just 70-75 degrees.