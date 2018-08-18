The weekend will be dominated by a cold front that slowly sags south through New Jersey and sets up shop in the Delmarva Peninsula. This means another weekend of some showers/storms.
However, I believe we can keep summer rolling for a few outdoor activities.
The atmosphere has quieted down from Friday evening. It is tough to get a spark for pop-up showers/storms to pass through in the morning, unless it is a solid system pushing through. So, just expect isolated showers/storms for this time, under a mix of clouds and sun.
It will be another humid one. Highs should be in the upper 80s, even at the shore, thanks to the westerly component of the wind. There is the potential that we touch 90, too.
Then we go into the afternoon. Similar to last Saturday, it is tough to pick out dry times. However, rain will be less widespread and the flooding threat will not be as prevalent as last Saturday.
Therefore, unless you definitely need chunks of rain-free time, outdoor plans are OK to go!
Saturday night will continue to see these hit-or-miss showers. The cold front should make its way into South Jersey after midnight. Otherwise, it will be another muggy night.
Throughout the week, “likely dry” was used in this column to describe Sunday’s forecast.
However, things have changed. High pressure will not push the front as far south as we need in order for it to be dry. This means showers in the forecast.
Like Saturday, showers will be scattered, without much rhyme or reason to them. There will be dry time, but it’s tough to say when. I will say that it does dry out for Sunday evening, as the low-pressure system riding the cold front moves out to sea. We have a cool down, too. Highs will be around 80.
The good news with this unsettled weather? Our lawns are green. The latest reports show drought-free conditions extend from Jersey down to Florida.
Monday is still looking dry. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Tuesday morning then sees the heat pump back on.
A warm front and a cold front tag team for showers/storms Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday. However, a good amount of dry weather is expected as well.