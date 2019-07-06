Lightning Night Avalon

Zeke Orzech snapped a photo of cloud-to-ground lightning in Avalon on May 28. A severe storm moved through Cape May County during the evening.

 Zeke Orzech / provided

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued through 4:15 p.m. for Atlantic, and Ocean counties.

The National Weather Service says a storm centered on Atlantic City and Northfield is moving east at 30 mph. Damage to roofs, trees, siding and power lines is possible. Flash flooding also is possible.

