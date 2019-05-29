Severe weather struck South Jersey on Tuesday night, leaving behind damage and knocking out power in some parts of Cape May and Cumberland counties.
By Wednesday afternoon, nearly everyone had their electricity restored, according to Atlantic City Electric's outage map.
An estimated 10 telephone poles fell Tuesday night alongside Roadstown Road between Randolph and Diament Roads in Hopewell Township, fire Chief Kenneth Mayhew said.
Mayhew said it was a "domino effect" and the poles did not fall into the road.
In Fairfield Township, a local storm report by the National Weather Service showed trees fell in the Fairton section.
Quarter-sized hail also was reported in Bridgeton at 7:23 p.m.
Farther east, on Route 47 in Cape May Court House, Linda Parson reported four down trees, along with hail, to The Press.