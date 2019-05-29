Tuesday storm
Severe weather struck the South Jersey area Tuesday night leaving behind damage and knocking out power in some areas of Cape May and Cumberland counties.

According to the Atlantic City Electric's Outage map, there are still 65 customers without power in Wildwood.

An estimated 10 telephone poles fell alongside Roadstown Road between Ranolph and Diament Roads in Hopewell Township Tuesday night, according to volunteer fire Chief Kenneth Mayhew.

Mayhew said it was a "domino effect" and the pole did not fall into the roadway.

The outage was reported at 8:03 p.m. due to high winds and heavy rain. The power is expected to return at about 12 p.m.

