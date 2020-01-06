You might not need your snow brush heading out for the day, but you’ll need to carry it with you for the evening ride back. A mix of rain and accumulating snow will fall Tuesday evening. Then, we will see a brief blip of wintry, and windy, weather.
Clouds will continue to thicken Tuesday morning. A light west-northwest wind will blow with temperatures ranging from the upper 20s out in Bridgeton and the mainland, with mid-30s in Brigantine and the shore.
If you need to get things done outside, your day will be OK. Despite the raw look to the sky, no rain, nor snow will be present during much of the business hours. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s.
That will change between 4 and 6 p.m. when a quickly forming low-pressure system moves in from the mid-South. Rain will fall initially. However, as the intensity increases, the precipitation will be able to drag more cold air down from aloft. This will flip it from rain to snow.
For those west of the Garden State Parkway, this change will occur pretty quickly. Temperatures will likely fall into the 33-38 degree range an hour or two after rain starting.
However, once you get out toward the New Jersey Turnpike, snowfall will be limited, as it’s too far away from the low pressure.
For those east of the Parkway and even parts of lower Cape May County, it may not occur until 9 p.m., if at all.
The snow that does fall will struggle to stick on the roads when it falls lightly. It will need intensity for it to accumulate there.
Precipitation will end between 10 p.m. and midnight from the shores of the Delaware Bay to Long Beach Island. In terms of totals, a general scattered coating to 2 inches will be expected — so, a minor event.
Within that total, there will be a sweet spot. It will be far enough away from the shore to be cold enough for snow, while also being far enough east to get the majority of the precipitation. That spot will generally be eastern Cumberland and western Atlantic counties.
Also, the low pressure track will make all of the difference. A slight jog west means Egg Harbor Township and Woodbine are mostly rain.
Temperatures will not fall much after the storm’s departure. Expect lows just around 32 degrees everywhere. Not much black ice is anticipated.
Wednesday will be windy as a cold surge of air moves in. Sustained winds 20-25 mph with gusts 35-45 mph will blow in its wake from the northwest. Tree limbs and spotty outages can’t be ruled out along the shore, where gusts will be the highest. Highs will be around 40 degrees, but it will feel like 30 with the wind chill. Morning clouds, and perhaps a snow flurry, will give way to afternoon sun.
A Code Blue alert, is in effect for Wednesday into Thursday is parts of South Jersey.
The winds will diminish Wednesday night. Coupled with a clear sky, the mainland should reach the upper teens for lows, with the shore in the mid-20s.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.