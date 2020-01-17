A storm system moving quickly in from the Deep South and Great Plains will sweep through the region Saturday.
Snow, some sleet and rain will be expected. Afterward, cold, dry air will flow through the East Coast.
We’ll start the day very cold with thickening clouds. Temperatures will start in the mid-teens in the Pine Barrens, upper teens along the Garden State Parkway corridor and low 20s at the shore.
With temperatures that cold and a storm approaching, it’s natural to believe we’re in for all snow. However, that will not be the case.
A potent warm front will cross the region between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
With this will come warming air. We’ll be in the upper 20s for much of the region, with mid-30s in southern Cape May County and the shore. They’ll keep rising, too.
The snow that does fall should be on the lighter side and really only stick to grass and sidewalks. Places along the shore and those south of Woodbine in Cape May County may even miss the precipitation completely.
After about 2 p.m., the front will pass, and we will get into a dry spell. We’ll see a break for 1-3 hours before heavier precipitation arrives.
Heavier precipitation, which drags down cold air, will do battle with the warming push of air from the south. Between 4 and 6 p.m., snow will mix with sleet, which will stick on roads and change to rain everywhere. Places like Upper Deerfield Township, Folsom and Mullica Township would be the last to change over.
A half inch to 2 inches of snow and sleet will be likely from Greenwich Township to Vineland to Hammonton on west. East of there should see between a coating to a half inch. Some spots along the immediate coast and in southern Cape May County may not even see any snow.
Much of this will be washed away by the rain that falls after. Rain will be present into the evening, ending anywhere from 8 to 10 p.m.
Winds will blow out of the southwest initially after the rain ends and then turn toward the west-northwest overnight. While the air will get drier, the clouds will not budge much until early Sunday morning. Lows will be in the 35- to 40-degree range, so no black ice will be expected.
Sunday will be a windy day. Gusts will be 30-40 mph from the northwest everywhere. Expect morning sunshine with afternoon clouds. While most of the day will be dry, we’ll watch for snow squalls with an arctic front, mainly during the p.m. hours. Highs will be 40-45, so right on target for this time of year.
Winds will stay elevated into Sunday night. With the front passed, temperatures will make a fall into the low to mid-20s, though it will feel like the teens everywhere.
Monday will be breezy, with gusts in the 25- to 35-mph range. The sunshine will be plentiful, but highs in the mid-30s will mean jacket and hat weather throughout the day.
Expect a period of snow to start
Between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., mostly if not all snow (perhaps snow at the shore) will fall. This will be as a warm front passes through. Temperatures will start out 27-32 degrees, but keep rising on a south wind.
However, not everywhere may see precipitation. Those south of Cape May Court House and along the immediate shore look dry.
Then, a break, before a wintry mix to rain
After 2 p.m., the warm front will pass and we'll dry out for 1-3 hours. However, after 4 p.m., precipitation will return.
Expect a wintry mix of snow and sleet Fortescue to Mays Landing to West Creek on west. To the east, it should be rain, perhaps mixing in with sleet.
Any sleet that does fall will stick to roads. Then, after 6 p.m., rain will wash it away.
Where will snow stick?
Since it'll be a light snow and happening during the day, expect snow to mainly stick to colder and grassy surfaces.
When does the rain end?
The rain will end Saturday evening, between 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
How much snow and sleet can be expected?
The highest totals will be where the mixing holds onto the longest after that warm front passes. 0.5 to 2.0 inches will be expected from Greenwich to Vineland to Hammonton on west.
Elsewhere, a coating to 0.5 will be either expected (shaded in white) or possible (in gray). The areas shaded in gray will be depending on that first batch of snow falling midday.
Will there be coastal flooding?
No. The system should be moving too fast to really build up the seas.
