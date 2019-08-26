Clouds will build and become fairly thick throughout Monday.

The consistent onshore flow that has settled over the area and most likely will continue until midweek, is to blame for thick, low clouds.

As a result, it is possible South Jersey’s coastal areas will see light rain showers.

Highs for the day will on the cool side, in the mid-70s, and it will be quite breezy. As the day progresses, the sky will turn mostly cloudy. Those light coastal showers could stretch inland a few miles, and those clouds look to impact mostly all locations.

Overall, though, Monday will trend to the dry side.

The persistent flow over South Jersey also will induce coastal flooding, which will begin Monday and last until Tuesday. Bay and shore roadways likely will see flooding, in addition to other flood-prone roadways in the coastal region. Traffic may slow a bit on Monday and Tuesday in these specific areas while drivers evade the the large puddles.

More clouds will arrive Tuesday. There is a chance for a few showers from that blanket of clouds, but the day will not be a total wash. Temperatures will rise slowly, with the humidity expected to increase. Highs will be very close to 80 degrees.

Below-average temperatures will depart the region once midweek arrives.

Wednesday will bring the likelihood of thunderstorms.

Some storms may be capable of producing heavy rainfall, though there will be periods of sun during the day. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s. You’ll need the umbrellas Wednesday, as this looks to be the most probable day for storms.

After the dreary weather passes, calmer conditions will settle over South Jersey by late week. The days will stay very warm, with a lot of sunshine. This trend will start Thursday and likely last through the first day of September, on Sunday. August will end strong with temperatures most likely above normal.

Alexa Trischler, a broadcast meteorologist in West Virginia and native of South Jersey, is filling in while Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci is away.

