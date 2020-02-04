Brotherly Fun

Taking advantage of the warm weather, Silas,5, and Isaac,1, Casey of Egg Harbor Township playing on the jungle gym at Birch Grove Park in Northfield on Tuesday. April 11, 2017

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

Atlantic City International Airport broke a nearly 30-year record Tuesday, as sunshine helped boost temperatures to May-like levels.

The airport reported a high temperature of 69 degrees, breaking the previous record of 68 degrees back in 1991.

The average high temperature for Feb. 4 is 42 degrees. 

Continued southwesterly winds, both at the surface and aloft, have wafted in warmer air from the Gulf of Mexico. This setup also is responsible for the four rain makers that are moving across South Jersey this week.

As of Feb. 3, A.C. Airport is off to the fourth warmest start to a year, behind 2006, 1990 and 1950.

Seasonal Warming in New Jersey

From 1970 to 2017, winter has been the fastest warming season in New Jersey.

Millville Executive Airport was just shy of the daily record, reaching a still spring-like 66 degrees for a high. The record is 67 degrees, set back in 1970. Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City has a record high of 70 back in 1991, though the Tuesday high was only 59, moderated by a sea breeze. 

