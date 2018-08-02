South Jersey continues to feel more like South Florida. Like our Floridian friends, thunderstorms will bubble up into the weekend, but washouts are not expected.
Thank you to Alexa Trischler, who filled in for me over the past couple of days and paved the way for a seamless transition for my return Thursday. Our weather team is strong and should be considered the leader for South Jersey weather!
Back to the actual forecast. We still have our huge area of high pressure to the east. There was a cold front stationed to the west, but high pressure has stuffed it from moving so much it’s now a stationary front. This puts us squarely in the humid sector and means another swampy day is in store Thursday.
We will have a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. The morning will be dry. Then, during the afternoon, the sun’s heating, in addition to the humid atmosphere, will spark isolated thunderstorms.
Like all isolated thunderstorm days, though, we’ll be mostly dry and I wouldn’t cancel most outdoor plans. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
The atmospheric activity will die down after sunset, with a partly cloudy sky.
You probably need to keep the air conditioning on at night. Lows will be in the mid 70s, with an oppressive dew point.
Friday will almost be the same as Thursday. Again, we have a partly sunny sky and a dry, humid morning. During the afternoon, showers/storms will fire up. This time, though, coverage will be a little greater, as high pressure moves away and pumps in more moisture. We’ll call the thunderstorm threat scattered. It’s still not enough to cancel outdoor plans, but do have a back-up plan in place.
Highs will be in the upper 80s on the mainland to the low 80s at the shore. A few showers will linger into Friday evening, ending around midnight.
Then, we turn to the weekend. Which, is looking pretty good! In fact, it’ll almost be like last weekend.
Saturday will run the risk for a shower/storm at any point, though it’ll mainly be in the morning. High pressure then pokes in for Sunday. This will cut off the rain chances completely and yield a dry and mostly sunny day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, with the frizz factor way up.