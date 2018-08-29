Our third heat wave of August becomes official as we enter a third consecutive day with 90-degree or greater heat.
We most likely smashed the record Tuesday for the warmest low temperature on record. Wednesday will give us another opportunity. Morning lows will be 72-78 degrees.
As long as we do not fall below 76 during the day, then the record is (perhaps unfortunately, for some) ours.
Any fog ends by 9 a.m., then we will have plenty of morning sunshine. This will mix with a couple of fair-weather afternoon clouds. The combination of the sun and a huge ridge of high pressure gets us up to a high of 95 degrees on the mainland. High dew points will make it feel near 105.
Ninety-five-degree days become a rare commodity in late August. At Atlantic City International Airport, the last time it was this hot was Aug. 2. The latest all-time 95-degree day was Sept. 13. So, while I can’t say for sure that it won’t be this hot again, it’s doubtful. Enjoy today, heat lovers.
Wednesday night will see extremely warm overnight low temperatures on a mainly clear night.
Again, the record low maximum temperature should be reached when Wednesday turns to Thursday. Morning lows will be soupy, mid to upper 70s for all.
Thursday will then be our transition day. The cold front still looks to be delayed enough for another 90-degree day on the mainland. The high will be around 90 degrees, but high dew points will keep the heat index near 100.
Isolated thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon. It’s not enough to cancel outdoor activities or work, though.
The cold front will then settle in South Jersey for Friday and Saturday. A strong high pressure in New England will mean northeast winds for us and a solid bump down in the temperatures. Highs will be around 80 everywhere. Scattered showers will be present both days. Still, though, a washout is not expected.
I’ll be at the Pavilion in Long Beach Township with Mayor Joe Mancini at 11 a.m. Wednesday. We’d love to have you come out and say hi.
