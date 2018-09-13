With a clearer picture on the full storm track, South Jersey can breath a sigh of relief.
However, thoughts and prayers go out to everyone in the direct line of impact from Florence, which may be the most devastating hurricane in the history of the Carolinas.
Let’s start with what will be most hazardous to us, the marine impacts.
Through Monday, a persistent onshore flow will crash upon our shores. This will bring deadly rip currents and long period swells. High surf will also add to the water danger. Moreover, recreational boating will not be recommended, either, with seas 5 to 10 feet.
Thursday morning will be another balmy and, more importantly, foggy, one. It looks like the sun will have a tough time breaking the fog. Even if it does, low clouds will likely hang around. It will be mostly cloudy at best. Temperatures start in the low 70s, 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of year!
It will not look the nicest outside, but I believe we do squeak out the day dry. The stationary front that hung over the region Wednesday will actually be pushed west, due in part to Florence, as downward motion on the other side of it creates some dry air for us. We will be in maybe a 15 percent chance of a shower/storm. Highs will be near 80.
Thursday night will likely remain quiet, with an eerie feel. Fog again develops overnight under a cloudy sky. Lows drop down to just above 70.
Friday will be the first day of effects from Florence, as it makes its “closest” approach to New Jersey (still hundreds of miles away). A strong east wind will blow. Tides will flirt with minor flood stage during the a.m. high tide. A mostly cloudy sky takes us through the day as fog burns off early.
A few rain bands of Florence will get close to us. While it will not be a washout, any rain will be tropical and roadway flooding is possible. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
Trends have been for the ridge of high pressure in Canada to drop even further south over the weekend. Not only does this keep Florence from cutting up the Eastern Seaboard, but it brings dry air into the region. This signal has been consistent over the past day or two.
Saturday will look to just be cloudy. Rain will not be expected, save perhaps Cape May County, closest to the storm. A stiff, southeast wind will continue to blow. We’ll watch to see if coastal flooding gets into flood stage again. Highs will be in the mid 70s, with a strong smell of the water if you’re east of the parkway.
That ridge of high pressure sinks even further to the south Sunday. In fact, the center of it could be in New Jersey. Unless you’re at the beach, looking at the ocean, it should be a very nice day! Highs get to around 80 degrees. If you do try the beach, please do not enter the water. Coastal flooding may again be an issue.
As Florence weakens over land, it will get absorbed into the flow of the atmosphere and turn northeast. For us, that means unsettled and gusty weather. This may actually turn out to be the most impact days of the forecast. The potential for scattered tropical downpours, bringing roadway flooding, threatens. Highs will be just around 80 degrees.
