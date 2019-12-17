With bone-chilling air and the potential first sub-freezing day of the winter coming later in the week, Code Blue alerts are in effect in South Jersey.
Early spring may still bring some surprises, but most expect the Code Blue nights and the fi…
In Atlantic County, Linda Gilmore, public information officer for the county, said the alert will run through Thursday. Those seeking warmth in the county should contact their local Office of Emergency Management for shelter locations. Contact information is available at readyatlantic.org.
In Ocean County, the Office of Emergency Management issued an alert through 8 a.m. Wednesday. Hours vary depending on location. Warming centers are open in Toms River at the Riverwood Park Recreation Center off Whitesville Road, in Lakewood at the Lakewood Community Center on Fourth Street and in Lakewood at the Greater Bethel Church of God at 201 Martin Luther King Drive.
Cape May County’s Code Blue will run from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights. People seeking warming centers should contact their local municipality. Additional resources are available by calling the county Homeless Hotline Service at 877-886-1325 or 609-886-1325. More information can be found at capemaycountynj.gov.
In Cumberland County, the Code Blue will be active Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights. Warming centers will be opened from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to the county’s Code Blue Coalition. Shelters are located in Bridgeton at St. Andrew’s Church, 186 E. Commerce St., and in Millville at Trinity United Methodist Church, Ben Corson Hall, 100 S. Second St.
For those who need transportation from Vineland to Millville, a Cumberland County Sheriff’s bus will be staged at Landis Avenue and North East Boulevard at 5:30.
A Code Blue is required within 24 to 48 hours of one of the following, based on National Weather Service forecasts: temperatures 25 degrees or lower without precipitation, 32 degrees or lower with precipitation or wind chills at or below 0 for a period of two or more hours.
A bill in the state Assembly would require counties to alert the public whenever the National Weather Service predicts low temperatures below 32 degrees. The Assembly Appropriations Committee passed the bill Thursday. It is now with the Assembly speaker for further consideration.
Lows Tuesday night will sit around 30 degrees for the mainland, with mid-30s at the shore.
Lows Wednesday and Thursday nights will plummet. They will be in the teens on the mainland, with low to mid-20s at the shore. That is about 10 degrees below average for this time of the year. Friday night will be 20-25 on the mainland, with 25-30 degree readings at the shore.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.