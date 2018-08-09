March Spring Coastal Storm
According to the National Weather Service, the new moons between June and September, including the one this Saturday, will bring higher than normal tides. An unusual coincidence can be thanked for that. 

The new moons on June 13, July 12, Aug. 11 and Sept. 9 will all bring the astronomical tide closer to the coastal flooding thresholds. At Atlantic City, the high tide Saturday evening will be at 5.81 feet, already in action flood stage and only 0.19 feet away from minor flood stage. In minor flood stage, water can be seen onto the first block or two of bayside roadways. However, no damage to property is likely. 

All it will take is an easterly component of the wind to get the water over the hump into flood stage. This is expected as early as Thursday evening for Cape May, with minor flood stage anticipated. However, it will be widespread for the Friday evening and Saturday evening high tides, potentially lingering into Sunday as well. The morning high tides will be below flood stage. 

August High Tide New Moons

The astronomical high tides, without taking in the influence of weather conditions, is already in action flood stage in Atlantic City between Friday and Sunday. Similar set ups exists for all of the Jersey Shore. Any easterly component of the wind will be enough to bring flooding into minor flood stage. This is expected for the evening high tides throughout the weekend. Image courtesy of NOAA. 

The position of the moon is the reason for this. The new moon will be at its closest approach to the Earth, also known as perigee.

“The gravitational pull of the moon with be stronger than average, hence the higher tides,” said Anthony Broccoli, professor of meteorology at Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey.

The time between each new moon is about 29.5 days, while the time between perigee to perigee is 27.3 days.

“It just so happens that they will occur at about the same time over the next few months,” said Broccoli.

This means you can anticipate more water on bayside roads and potential closings.

I spoke to Ventnor Heights Emergency Management Coordinator Donna Peterson. She said it’s important to remember towns like Ventnor are islands, and this can happen.

“When coastal flooding is at night, it does make it easier for us, because the roads aren’t that congested,” Peterson commented.

