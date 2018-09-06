According to the National Weather Service, the new moons between June and September, including the one Saturday, will bring higher than normal tides. An unusual coincidence can be thanked for that.
The new moons on June 13, July 12, Aug. 11 and Sept. 9 all mean an astronomical high tide closer to the coastal flooding thresholds. At Atlantic City, the high tide Saturday evening will be at 5.81 feet, already in action flood stage and only 0.19 feet away from minor flood stage.
All it will take is an easterly component of the wind to get the water over the hump into flood stage. This occurred as early as Thursday evening for the tide gauges in Cape May and Atlantic City, which peaked in minor flood stage. Friday evening was anticipated to be in minor flood stage for the same places at the time of writing, before becoming widespread for the Saturday and Sunday evening high tides. In minor flood stage, water can be seen onto the first block or two of bayside roadways. However, no damage to property is likely.
The position of the moon is the reason for this. The new moon will be at its closest approach to the Earth, also known as perigee.
“The gravitational pull of the moon will be stronger than average, hence the higher tides,” said Anthony Broccoli, professor of meteorology at Rutgers.
The time between each new moon is about 29.5 days, while the time between perigees is 27.3 days.
“It just so happens that they will occur at about the same time over the next few months,” said Broccoli.
This means you can anticipate more water on bayside roads and potential closings.
I spoke to Ventnor Heights Emergency Management Coordinator Donna Peterson. She said it’s important to remember towns like Ventnor are islands, and this can happen.
“When coastal flooding is at night, it does make it easier for us, because the roads aren’t that congested,” Peterson said.