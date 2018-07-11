A new high-pressure system will recharge the region with seasonable sunshine and low humidity as Tropical Storm Chris moves out to sea.
If you are reading this early Wednesday morning, a cold front will continue to pass through until the morning rush hour. A shower or storm is not ruled out, mainly in western Atlantic and Cumberland counties. However, that should be all. The nighttime timing really stabilized our atmosphere, squashing the storms from our northwest.
Otherwise, we will have a mix of sun and clouds for Wednesday. A new Canadian air mass means we drop to seasonable temperatures. Our humidity lowers too, though it was not all that humid to begin with. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s on the mainland and the upper 70s at the shore. Windows opened will be wonderful to do.
Wednesday night will then be calm and seasonable, with lows 65-70. After that, we will repeat Wednesday’s weather for Thursday. That means plenty of sun and seasonable temperatures.
We then kick off our weekend very similarly to how we ended last weekend. It will be great barbecue, pool or boardwalk weather. If you want to work on your tan, put on the lotion, as we will have a lot of sun. High pressure centered in Quebec will bring highs around 85 on the mainland and 75 at the shore.
Winds will then flip to the southwest for Saturday and Sunday, pumping in a little more heat and a little more humidity. However, neither day will be oppressive. Some moisture will get trapped overhead, likely Sunday, when just isolated showers/storms are expected.
Moving away from the land and toward the water, rounds of minor coastal flooding are expected from the p.m. tides of Wednesday through at least Friday. The combination of the new moon Thursday and onshore winds from Chris, which is moving away from the United States, will lead to this. In addition, the rip current risk will likely be “moderate” during this time.
Finally, I hope everyone is pleased with the new layout to the weather graphic. While we’re deep in the heart of summer, I’ll give a sneak peek to the snow season. Instead of the Pollen Count, Asthma Index and Frizz Factor, we’ll bring back the Snow Tracker section, accompanied by the Arthritis Index and Weather Trivia (which should be fun)!
