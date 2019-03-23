South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
Buy Now

Margate City Beach Patrol’s Chris Graves, left, and Chuck Gowdy won the doubles row at the South Jersey Lifeguard Championships on Friday in Longport. Right, Margate’s Joey Rogers finished second in the swim.

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

Congratulations to Lisa Uzzo-Brady! She picked the correct location in southeastern New Jersey that would receive the most snow, with the closest guess to what actually fell between Dec. 1 and St. Patrick's Day. This is her personalized forecast.

Tags

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

Load comments