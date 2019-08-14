It’ll be another mostly cloudy, muggy, stormy sky Thursday in South Jersey. Friday will begin the transition to what should be a dry weekend before it turns unsettled next week.
Patches of fog will start off this sticky morning. Temperatures will start in the low 70s everywhere.
We should stay dry for the morning. A semi-stationary front will extend from offshore, down into Virginia and into the Deep South. Being on the northern edge of this, still, rounds of showers and storms will remain in the forecast.
So while much of New England basks in the late summer sun, New Jersey deals with scattered afternoon showers and storms. I believe places toward Interstate 95 will be wetter than the shore. Either way, though, it will not be a washout. While that paving job won’t be OK, you’ll have enough dry time for a run in the park or mowing the lawn. Highs will be 75-80 on the damp northeast wind.
Thursday night will see spotty showers through the evening, with temperatures in the 70s. After midnight, we should be dry, though mostly cloudy and still muggy. Overnight lows will be 70-75 for Friday morning.
We’ll utilize the “semi” of the semi-stationary front Friday. It will slide a little farther to the north, and that will bring a little more dry time and blue sky to the forecast.
A mix of sun and clouds will be present, with the most sunshine north of the White Horse Pike. The morning looks to be dry, with just isolated showers and storms during the afternoon. The northeast wind will remain, though it will be seasonable with highs in the low 80s in Weymouth and on the mainland with mid-70s on Long Beach Island and the shore.
Then we should turn the corner, just in time for the weekend. Friday night will be in the 70s, typical for us. A shower could linger until just after dark, but I wouldn’t bring any rain gear heading out Friday night.
The combination of a ridge of high pressure aloft and a still sagging surface front should pay dividends in the form of a dry weekend. What luck we have had, as mostly dry weekends continue to bring everyone to the Jersey Shore.
Both days will feature periods of sunshine with fair weather clouds. Winds will flip to the south. That’ll make temperatures rise into the upper 80s on the mainland and low 80s at the shore. However, the dew points will be in the “sticky” category. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-70s, and with the humidity, you’ll likely want the air conditioner on at night.
Finally, the combination of northeast winds through Friday and the full moon Wednesday will yield periods of spotty minor flood stage through the overnight high tides. This will be through Friday night. Move your cars if you need to in the typical flooding spots.