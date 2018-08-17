The blazing temperatures continue Friday.
We start the day partly sunny with a few patches of fog. Temperatures start balmy again, in the low to mid 70s.
A cold front will close in from the west. It is moving slow and confirms our weather conversation from Thursday regarding how most of Friday should be dry. Otherwise, it is scorching. If you plan to be out, bring extra water, limit strenuous activity and keep your pets away from the blacktop. High temperatures on the mainland will be in the low 90s. Couple that with a kick up in dew point to the low 70s and you have low 100s for the heat index. Nothing low about that.
The shore will be the place to start the weekend for two reasons: 1. It will be cooler, in the upper 80s; and 2. All of the daytime hours are likely to be dry.
On the mainland a shower/storm can occur after 5 p.m., and I believe it’s really only western Cumberland and Atlantic counties that see an early threat. Coverage then works it’s way everywhere just after dark. However, it will be of the hit-or-miss variety into the evening. A severe storm is not ruled out.
After midnight, most, if not all, of the activity will diminish. Lows will be the mid 70s, straight soupy, and nearly 10 degrees above average. This will take us into Saturday. A shower/storm is possible at any point. However, coverage should just be isolated throughout. Therefore, it’s not a washout.
We have yet to see a below-average day in the temperature department (more on that in another article). However, it will come Sunday and Monday. High pressure from Atlantic Canada should nose in just enough for a pair of cooler and dry days. Highs? At or just below 80.
On a side note, we are seeing some effects from California’s Mendocino Complex Fire in New Jersey. Reports from the National Weather Service say that the NYC Metro Area has fine particles of smoke near the ground. However, I have not heard or seen any reports in South Jersey about this yet.