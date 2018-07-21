It is not a washout, but a pattern more like November than the middle of July will bring a small coastal storm for our Saturday.
Then, we tap into the tropics for much of the next seven days, bringing rounds of showers and storms.
In short, if you’re looking for dry weather, Saturday morning will be the time. Clouds, wind and humidity will increase with the day. The last bits of high pressure will wear off, attacked by three sides (west, south and southeast) of moisture. Low pressure will move north, likely going over South Jersey or, at the very least, just offshore. Rain will start between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., from south to north. Rain should quickly turn moderate to heavy. A wind-swept rain will then take us through the afternoon and into the evening. By about 8 p.m., Cape May will lose the solid rain, working that drier air.
However, the last of the rain will not end until between 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday night.
In terms of impacts, the main issues will be offshore. Simply put, unless you’re out early, leave the boats docked.
A small craft advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, thanks to 35 knot gusts. Seas will be 3-6 feet Saturday and 5-8 feet Saturday night. Additionally, a gale watch is in effect.
For those on land, though, roadway and stream flooding are the main threats, with 1 to 2 inches of rain likely. Ponding is likely in scattered spots and even though it has been dry during July, a few streams and creeks can rise above their banks.
Sunday morning will lose the rain but keep the humidity, as our new pattern emerges. Temperatures start out between 65 and 70.
An “atmospheric river” of moisture will tap us into the tropics from Sunday until at least Thursday. That means dew points at or above 70 and storm chances.
Sunday afternoon will see scattered afternoon showers/storms.
I wouldn’t cancel any plans, but just be weather aware. Highs will be between 80 and 85.
Monday and Thursday will be close to washouts, with numerous shower/storm activity and strong southerly winds. In between those will be Tuesday and Wednesday. High pressure should poke itself in just enough from the Atlantic Ocean that we’re mostly dry. Expect Tuesday morning storms and perhaps a t-storm near the turnpike Wednesday. Highs will be 80-85.