High westerly winds ripped the advertisement off a billboard Thursday on Route 47 in Dias Creek, Middle Township, as a quick-moving storm passed through the area, leaving Cape May County with a light dusting of snow.
The strongest winds since Hurricane Dorian’s glancing blow to South Jersey or even earlier will be present Thursday as a powerful cyclone swirls around New England.
It was too early to know at the time of writing whether bombogenesis happened with this storm, which is when the air pressure drops 24 millibars in under 24 hours. Either way, though, we will deal with the backside of a powerful storm system in New England.
Later Wednesday, a storm system will bring a short, but intense period of rain, followed by …
The winds will be the biggest weather story of the day. Sustained winds will blow from the west-northwest between 20-30 mph. Wind gusts will be between 40-45 on the mainland, with the shore towns likely approaching 50 mph. Expect blown over loose objects, swaying by trucks and SUVs on the roads, downed tree branches and, while unlikely, spotty power outages.
A "bombogenesis" storm brought a short, intense period of rain on Wednesday.
The open water will have a gale warning in effect Thursday, right through early Friday morning. If you’re a recreational boater looking to take in the sunshine, we’ll have plenty of better days for you over the weekend. Closer to shore, blowouts tides may be possible during the low tide.
Otherwise, we’ll have a fair amount of sunshine to start the morning. However, we should quickly see a partly to mostly cloudy day that goes around for the rest of the day. Between cold air advecting and mid-level spin, or vorticity, in the atmosphere, that will generate cloud cover.
It’ll be a chillier day, too. Highs will only reach around 60, about five degrees below average.
Winds will remain elevated during the evening as well. That will actually keep it a milder night than otherwise, as the winds will mix in warmer air. Temperatures will fall through the 50s during the evening with a clearing sky. Overnight, lows will be in the mid-40s on the mainland, with low 50s on the shore.
We’ll call it a breezy day Friday instead of a windy one. The pressure gradient between the departing low pressure system, then in Nova Scotia, and the high, will relax. We’ll have a sustained northwest wind around 15 mph with gusts in the 30s. Temperatures will bump up into the low to mid-60s for afternoon highs.
Winds will be a bit breezy during the evening. Then, after about 10 p.m., they will calm. This should send temperatures down in a hurry. Temperatures on Saturday morning will be in the upper 40s in Margate and the shore. On the mainland, we’ll be around 40. However, spots in the Pine Barrens will hover in the 30s and widespread frost will be possible.
Temperatures will make a healthy rebound Saturday, courtesy of sunshine and a ridge of high pressure aloft. The Chatsworth Cranberry Festival is this weekend, and it’ll be a very typical Jersey October Saturday for it. Highs will be in the mid-60s.
A seasonable Saturday night will be on tap. Another day of a ridge in place means more warming. Sunday will reach about 70 degrees most everywhere, with a mix of sun and clouds.
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Periods of rain, heavy at times. Windy from the southeast.
Rain ends 7 to 9 p.m. Then, winds turn to the northwest. Winds may bring minor damage. Clearing after midnight.
Early sun turns mostly cloudy for much of the day. Severe winds out of the northwest.
This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.
