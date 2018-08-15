August continues the fireworks in the weather department. A heat wave last week, flooding rain over the weekend and into Monday, and now, the third heat wave of the year.
The spotty showers/storms left the area overnight, yielding us an early mix of sun and clouds.
High pressure in the mid-South will blow in a west-to-southwest wind. The slight drop in the dew point (to the upper 60s) means the air can heat up faster (a story for a different time). Therefore, we are going with a high in the low 90s on the mainland, feeling like the upper 90s. Heat lovers on the shore can rejoice in the 90-degree reading expected there. However, any sea breeze that forms will cut off temps. I’m looking at you, Long Beach Island.
No issues are expected Wednesday night. It’s just a clear, balmy summer night. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s, about 5 degrees above average. Leave the air conditioner on.
With high pressure getting another day to sit over the region, it will give another small bump to the thermometer on Thursday.
Morning sunshine will mix with afternoon clouds on a sizzling day. I am going with a high of 94 on the Mainland! That’s just one degree shy of the record. The shore fails to give us much of a break, holding in the upper 80s. It will not feel “as hot” due to the lower dew point.
Friday will then start off with sunshine. Temperatures are a touch lower (low 90s on the Mainland) but dew points are a touch higher, so it will still feel like the upper 90s.
My thoughts have not changed regarding the low pressure and attached cold front Friday p.m. into Saturday. Models have been consistent on the potential for storms to start Friday afternoon. However, it may very well be mostly dry. Friday evening should see the most numerous showers, but even then it is not a washout.
Saturday will try to thread the needle between the departing low pressure into New England and another wave of moisture to the south. I’ll go with more dry than not, with a shower/storm risk at any point. Highs Saturday stay in the mid to upper 80s.