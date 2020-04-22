Thursday will be mostly dry, but rain will arrive in the evening. It will be a marathon rain event, continuing deep into Friday. It will then be a 50-50 weekend, with Saturday barely dry.
Temperatures on Thursday morning will begin in the 35-40 degree range. The winds will be much calmer than Thursday morning, so it won’t feel as chilly as it did Wednesday morning. We’ll have a blend of sun and clouds.
Starting Monday, the main New Jersey weather radar is expected to go down for approximately …
High pressure in the Deep South will hold back a front and associated low pressure in the Ohio River Valley, from moving in earlier Thursday. While we’ll have a good amount of clouds during the day, you should be fine to do anything you need to get done outside. Afternoon high temperatures will rise to the mid- to upper 50s.
A sprinkle will be possible after 2 p.m. You may notice the radar looking “worse” than what will actually be falling on the ground. This is because we will have something called virga, which is when rain falls out of a cloud but the dry air eats it up before it hits the earth. By 4 to 7 p.m., the rain will eventually win out, and everywhere will have showers.
The rain will then turn heavier overnight. It will be a soaker, giving another reason for us to stay inside. Streams and creeks will have the potential to rise above their banks. A thunderstorm cannot be ruled out, but no severe weather is likely. Temperatures will stay in the 50s.
By about 8 a.m. Friday, periods of rain will turn into showers, as the low pressure center moves offshore. Rain showers, as well as the stream and creek flooding threat, will continue for the rest of the morning and midday. A warm front will lift, popping temperatures to around 60 for most. Then, after about 2 p.m., a finishing shot of plain rain will fall. That will last for a few hours and then end by 8 p.m.
Between 0.75 and 1.25 inches of rain will fall, with localized 1.5-inch spots, by the time all is said and done.
Friday night through Saturday will then offer a brief reprieve. Enjoy the dry weather. Temperatures Saturday will be 55 to 60 degrees, comfortable enough for a light jacket. Winds will be light.
Another storm system will take nearly the same path Sunday. Low pressure will come out of the Ohio River Valley and bring rain, starting sometime Sunday morning. When the low pressure moves offshore, rain will slow this. In this case, it will come to a halt. Then, a back-end surge of rain will pass late Sunday into Sunday night.
So Sunday won’t be a washout. There will be dry time, but I’ll need another day to better figure out when that will be. It will be chilly, with highs in the mid-50s.
High pressure now looks to fill in for early next week. A storm system will move in around midweek, though.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.