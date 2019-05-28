As the holiday weekend concludes, Tuesday holds on to the potential for a storm or two.
However, a sizeable chunk of the system that moves through will remain mainly to the north and west of the area.
Still, South Jersey will see showers and possible a thunderstorm as it moves through between 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The best potential for seeing rain will be west of the Parkway.
Otherwise, Tuesday will be windy from the south and southwest, with gusts that exceed 25 mph, due to the nearby system. Keep that in mind while deciding on what to wear.
High temperatures for the day will hang out in the upper 70s. The shore will be near 70 degrees.
As we go into the evening, another round of showers and storms will spark up. The timing for this will be between 5 to 11 p.m. These will be of the hit or miss variety. The potential for severe weather will be there and the Storm Prediction Center has South Jersey in a level 1 of 5 risk. However, this will be highly dependent on how much sunshine we see and how much morning rain we don't see.
In short, the more rain that falls Tuesday morning, the more juiced sucked out of the atmosphere, limiting severe weather potential.
Heading into Wednesday, a likelihood for showers and thunderstorms exists, yet again. These shall spark up after the lunch hour and will continue, sporadically, into the night.
But, Wednesday is absolutely not a washout, by any means. There will be sunshine intermixed with this slight chance of showers. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s during the day.
As Thursday rolls around, highs for the day will skyrocket to the upper 80s.
With warmer and moister air, showers and thunderstorms are what to look out for Thursday. Storms Thursday appear to be capable of producing heavier rainfall amounts. Localized heavy downpours could potentially cause puddling and ponding on roadways. Most of these storms will not begin until the midafternoon hours. They will likely last into the night. Additionally, it is going to be a bit breezy.
Fortunately, Friday indicates a reprieve from rain. Intermittent sunshine and comfortable temperatures will return. Highs will reach close to 80. Lows for the night will be at a mild 60 degrees.
The first day of June on Saturday shows an even greater improvement, mostly because it is the weekend and the weather is cooperating beautifully. Brief high pressure should hold off any wet weather Saturday. Temperatures are manageable in the upper 70s.
But, Sunday already shows another round of showers moving into the region.
As June inches closer to the first day of summer, get ready for all that South Jersey has to offer this wonderful season.
Alexa Trischler, a broadcast meteorologist in West Virginia and native of South Jersey, is filling in while Press meteorologist Joe Martucci is away.