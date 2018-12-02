A wet wakeup for Sunday morning is in store. The morning’s high tide will closely approach a flood stage watch for coastal areas. River and roadway flooding are still a concern, so monitor carefully.
Sunday delivers steady and sometimes heavy rain all morning.
After the morning showers, the rest of Sunday is looking mostly drier, but clouds stay firmly planted. Maybe a random sprinkle sighting in the latter part of the day, but it will be insignificant. Overall, the second half of the day is pretty salvageable.
Thanks to a warm front, Sunday’s temperatures will be higher than what is typical this time of year, climbing to the mid 60s. Surely, not feeling like the beginning of meteorological winter.
General northwest flow takes hold of the work week, leaving temperatures to drop gradually, at first, since Monday clings to milder air with a high of 58. Again, the skies are rather cloudy, and by night, the temperatures come down and stay down.
Winds will also be prominent for the early week.
Tuesday, northwest flow is evident by the high of a mere 43. Nighttime lows fall into the upper 20s.
As for late Tuesday into Wednesday, a coastal low is being monitored to see whether any activity will occur in the South Jersey area. Thus far, the system appears to affect well out of the region. Given the colder air, any precipitation that does make it may be of the snowy variety. Updates to this forecast will be given as they become clearer on how this burgeoning system may or may not come to fruition.
Wednesday sees mostly clouds and chilly air.
Thursday is a bit windy with more sun. High temperatures are just above 40.
Friday has more of a blend of sun and clouds. The chilly pattern remains. By night, a few showers may fall. With a low of just 25, any precipitation can turn wintry. However, chances are not looking high as of yet.
By next weekend, some winter weather excitement could possibly unfold if the right conditions are met. For now, Saturday is going to be a cloudy one.