Gary Szatkowski and Meteorologist Joe Martucci

Gary Szatkowski, Retired Meteorologist in Charge of the National Weather Service in Mount Holly and Meteorologist Joe Martucci team up for the first Press Presents TV show at Stockton University. Press Presents, video podcasts from The Press of Atlantic City, replace the -30- series. The show can be found on Comcast Channel 9. 

 JOE MARTUCCI Press Meteorologist

Since 1997, Szatkowski has safely steered South Jersey through increasingly volatile storms, with a sometimes unconventional approach that has won the admiration of many while making his own bosses a bit nervous on occasion.

Meteorologist Joe Martucci asks Szatkowski what sparked his interest in weather and what brought him to Jersey (2:12). The two then celebrate anniversaries of not one, but three weather organizations this year (15:00). Szatkowski and Martucci then wrap up with how you can be a scientist, right from your own house (22:20).  

