Since 1997, Szatkowski has safely steered South Jersey through increasingly volatile storms, with a sometimes unconventional approach that has won the admiration of many while making his own bosses a bit nervous on occasion.
Meteorologist Joe Martucci asks Szatkowski what sparked his interest in weather and what brought him to Jersey (2:12). The two then celebrate anniversaries of not one, but three weather organizations this year (15:00). Szatkowski and Martucci then wrap up with how you can be a scientist, right from your own house (22:20).
