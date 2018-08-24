It will be nothing but high pressure and dry times for our second to last weekend of the summer season, which includes the longest dry streak since the middle of June.
Let me give you an idea of how crisp of a day Thursday was. Dew points in South Jersey started in the low 60s early. That’s “a touch humid” on the scale. Then, as the sun came up, we were able to rid the atmosphere of the excess moisture. This brought dew points down into the 50s!
Back to what’s happening this weekend, though. There is little change in the forecast. Loads of sunshine will carry through our day Friday as high pressure moves into the Midwest. The only caveat is patches of fog early in the morning. Temperatures remain on the seasonable side, with another very crisp day in the air. Shades of September is what I’ll continue to call it. Highs will be on either side of 80, with a southeast wind. Water temperatures continue to stay mild and rip current risks will remain on the lower side.
Friday night will be very similar to Thursday night. Plenty of stars will fill the sky. Temperatures fall through the 70s during the evening, making it perfect for however you’d like to kick off the weekend.
As we go into Saturday morning, temperatures will bottom out in the upper 50s in the Pine Barrens to the upper 60s along the shore.
Saturday will be a repeat performance of Friday. Highs stay around 80 degrees with a southeast wind. There will be patches of fog to start, giving way to plenty of morning sunshine. A few clouds will mix in for the afternoon. We’ll call it partly sunny for the afternoon.
If you like a little more heat in your weekend, you’ll have it Sunday. High pressure in the Midwest will be absorbed into a large ridge of high pressure out in the Atlantic Ocean. This will flip our wind direction to the southwest, putting temperatures into the upper 80s on the mainland, with the shore in the low 80s.
You’ll notice a bit of the humidity, too.