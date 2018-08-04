A system will work its way through the area Saturday morning. After it passes, the rain chances go down as the temperatures make a step into heat wave territory.
Showers and storms kick off the weekend. Periods of rain, heavy at times, are likely. The conveyor belt of deep, tropical moisture, known as the “atmospheric river,” has been stuck mainly west of the I-95 corridor throughout the week. On Saturday, it rolls off the coast.
Spotty areas of road flooding are likely for a few hours during the morning, especially in urban and shore communities. So, will it be a washout?
Not at all.
The steadiest rain will move to our north between 8 and 10 a.m. After that, we will dry out, strictly in the rain chances aspect. It will still be sticky, with dew points in the 70s. Couple that with increasing daytime sunshine and isolated showers/storms will take us through the rest of the day. If you can handle a wet ground, I believe most of your day will be fine.
Saturday evening will then see a small tick down in the dew points and it’ll feel nice as temperatures drop through the 80s. Patchy fog develops on an otherwise partly cloudy night. Low temperatures will be 70-75 degrees, enough to leave the air conditioning on.
High pressure will then extend westward from the Bermuda area into the Deep South. That does two things for us: suppresses the shower/storm possibilities, and pumps in the heat. Believe it or not, we have been seasonable the past week.
Much like last Sunday, this Sunday will be the best part of the weekend! You’ll want to head to the beach or pool with the mostly sunny sky. Highs will be about 90 on the mainland, beginning our heat wave, classified as a three-day stretch of temperatures above 90. The shores will be in the mid 80s.
Monday will then be the hottest day of the stretch. With more sun than clouds, the thermometer will reach the low 90s on the mainland! Couple that with the heat index and it will feel like the low 100s during the middle of the day. The shores will feel it, too, with highs in the upper 80s.
Tuesday will then transition over to dry weather. Dew points will firmly be in the 70s. We’ll have morning sun, but some clouds will build during the afternoon. A few pop-up storms develop at this time, too. Highs get to about 90 on the mainland, which would make it our second heat wave of 2018.