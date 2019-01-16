While most South Jersey residents may not have noticed a massive seismic shift, some may have felt weakened shakes from an earthquake detected off the Mid-Atlantic coast Tuesday evening.
The United States Geological Survey reported a 4.7 magnitude earthquake in the ocean about 136 miles southeast of Ocean City, Maryland at 6:30 p.m.
The USGS estimated that the quake, which had a reported depth of about 6 miles, produced "weak" shaking in nearby coastal cities in New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia. The quake was also given a green alert, meaning there is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.