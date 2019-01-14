The snow that South Jersey towns saw accumulate Saturday night and all day Sunday has caused some cancellations and delayed school openings Monday, Jan. 14.
The following list of schools and services is being updated regularly. Check back for more details:
Cape May County:
All Ocean City Schools will Open with a two-hour delay.
Cape May County Fare Free Transportation has canceled regular services and shopping runs. Meals on Wheels and Dialysis services will continue to run on their regular schedule on Monday.
All countywide Senior Centers will be closed on Monday as well. This includes the Senior Centers in Ocean City, Upper Township, Lower Township and North Wildwood.
Ocean County:
Bass River School District will have a two-hour delayed opening and preschool will be cancelled.
Tuckerton Elementary School will have a two-hour delayed opening. Buses will pick up students two hours later than normal and students being dropped off should arrive between 9:50 and 10 am.
The Little Egg Harbor School District will be having a two-hour delayed opening. Students will be picked up at their normal bus stops 2 hours later than their regular time. There will be no morning Before Care Program.
Eagleswood Elementary School will have a two-hour delay.
Pinelands Regional will have a two-hour delay.