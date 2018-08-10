The region will bathe in sunshine and hot weather to round out the work week. However, a pair of unsettled days takes us through the weekend.
Temperatures have flirted with the 90-degree mark all week on the mainland.
While it has been hot, the humidity took a step down Thursday afternoon. If you liked what that brought, then you’ll like Friday even more.
We’ll start Friday how we left off Thursday, with plenty of sun. The dew points will be in the mid to upper 60s. That’s close to sticky, but alas, falls short. Enjoy. Temperatures start in the mid 60s to low 70s.
A sunny morning will mix with some puffy, white, afternoon clouds. I’m going with a high of 89 on the mainland, with the shore just a couple of degrees lower. If Atlantic City International Airport does reach 90 degrees on Friday, it will officially be the second heat wave of the season.
The evening? Beautiful for an evening stroll or dinner outside. Temperatures slide through the 80s. Lows will then bottom out in the low 70s as clouds build in late.
A cold front will settle into the region early Saturday and slowly sag south during the weekend. This means risks for showers/storms all throughout. I don’t anticipate either day being a washout. However, scattered coverage is expected. If you have outdoor work, you will find chunks of dry time.
If you have an outdoor party, barbecue or day at the beach scheduled, I would keep it. Just have a back-up plan in case the morning starts wet or a thunderstorm rolls in.
A fall-like, low-pressure system sitting in the Midwest will then cool our temperatures down through the weekend. Highs will be around 80, with lows in the low 70s. But you might still want some air conditioning, as dew points rise back into the 70s.
The p.m. high tides from Friday through Sunday will be in minor flood stage for most of the area.
Move your cars if you need to. Some bayside roads will have water on them, but that will be all.
You can read more about why this is happening (in short, the new moon and it’s location) at PressofAC.com.
Finally, thank you to Mayor Kirk Larson, of Barnegat Light, as well as Surf City for having us “On The Road” on Thursday! We’ll look to continue our South Jersey tour through Long Beach Island before we wrap up Labor Day weekend.