A two-day weather pattern will settle in over southern New Jersey on Monday and Tuesday. The atmospheric setup is going to deliver very warm temperatures, with humidity increasing Tuesday. All locations throughout the area will have temperatures above the seasonal average. Heat indices should not trigger heat advisories across the region, but some surrounding areas could climb close to the upper 90s.
Monday offers mostly sunny skies and a high temperature of 92 on the mainland. As for the shore, expect highs at 86.
Tuesday will bring a noticeable spike in humidity. Again, high temperatures for the day will be in the low 90s inland and mid-80s along the coast. Also, Tuesday will be a bit breezy. A warm breeze, that is.
By midweek, a shift in the weather will take place. A cold front will saunter into the area Wednesday. In addition to the approaching front, atmospheric moisture content will be extremely high. Therefore, thunderstorm development Wednesday could bring about heavy downpours. Expect storms to occur during the late afternoon through nighttime Wednesday. Gusty winds are possible, as some stronger storms are projected. However, the largest concern is heavy rainfall, which could lead to flooding.
The front that enters Wednesday appears likely to stall in the area. This may lead to showers lingering throughout the rest of the work week. Thursday will not really be a washout, but showers are likely during the day as are partly sunny skies.
Temperatures will cool from Thursday into Sunday, with highs in the mid- and upper 80s.
Friday will bring sunshine as well as potentially a few showers for some locations.
Overall, Thursday and Friday are not washouts by any means, but it is worth noting the chance for rain. The location where the front stalls will affect who receives more rain. Additionally, high pressure will start to build in from the north, which will affect these potential showers. As the week progresses, it shall become more evident when and where this will happen, if at all, Friday.
Alexa Trischler, a broadcast meteorologist in West Virginia and native of South Jersey, is filling in while Press meteorologist Joe Martucci is away.