As Florence brings destruction and extreme flooding to the Southeast for another day, our area will be spared over the weekend, thanks to a ridge of high pressure keeping the storm away.
By my count, Saturday will be the fifth or sixth morning in a row with some combination of low clouds, fog and drizzle. However, this will be the last for a couple of days.
As the ridge of high pressure builds, it pushes away the outer cloud bands of Florence. Then, the sun will be able to do its work and burn off the low clouds.
An isolated shower is possible in Cape May County in the morning. Otherwise, we are dry. Expect partial sunshine by the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s everywhere, seasonable for this time of year.
Saturday will be a comfortable night to be out and about. The cloud cover remains a little thick. However, evening temperatures in the 70s will not be bad. You can likely turn off the air conditioner at night, too. Lows will be between 65 and 70 degrees.
That leads us to Sunday. A deep layer of high pressure is upon us. Expect a partly sunny day! High temperatures around 80 degrees will make it a day locals have been waiting for. Hit the beach, fire up the grill or enjoy the Ocean City Airshow!
We will start the workweek much different than how we left it. I do expect some sunshine for the morning. However, the high-pressure system will break down and retreat east. With the bubble of protection now gone, Florence (or the remnants of Florence) will be free to make its path into the Northeast.
Between Monday afternoon and Tuesday, rain is expected. Tuesday even has the potential to be a washout with tropical downpours. Watch for pockets of road, stream and creek flooding. Both days will be sticky, near 80 degrees.
Finally, high surf, deadly rip currents and pockets of coastal flooding continue to be likely through the weekend. If you go to the beach this weekend, please make sure to stay out of the water.