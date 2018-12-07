The weather won’t impact any holiday festivities for much of the weekend as high pressure will dominate. Beyond that, more details have emerged on the coast-to-coast storm, which may cause concern as we exit the weekend.
Residual patches of black ice will be around Friday morning, but that will be the only weather hazard. Temperatures early Friday morning range from the mid 20s (even a few low 20s) on the mainland where snow’s present, to around 32 on the Cape May County shores.
However, sunshine will be plentiful Friday morning. As we go throughout the day, it will mix with a few fair weather clouds. High temperatures will be around 40 degrees throughout the region.
If the lack of snow keeps you away from getting in the holiday spirit, hopefully the temperatures will do the job. By the time we get to next Thursday, 10 of the 13 December days will have been below average. It will not have been an extreme cold, but rather a consistently slightly below average chill.
If you are heading out Friday night, you will need an extra layer or covering in addition to the jacket. Temperatures will drop below freezing quickly after dark. Under a mainly clear sky, lows will only be in the upper 10s in parts of the mainland! The shore will be in the mid-20s.
Saturday will be dominated by sunshine, which will fail to rise the thermometer much. Highs will sit in the upper 30s.
Sunday morning will be another bright and cold start. Full attention then will turn to what happens at the tail end of the weekend into Monday. In what has been deemed a coast-to-coast storm, a strong low pressure system will move through the Southeastern United States. Call that our southern system.
Meanwhile, a piece of energy will be somewhere in the Northern Plains. Call that our northern system.
How these two interact will ultimately determine the storm’s direction. At the time of writing, I believe that if anywhere is to see rain or snow, it would be focused in Cape May County. At worst, we will capture the northern part of the storm. I introduced a Sunday afternoon to Monday morning wintry mix to the graphics. That will mainly be for Cape May County. The further north you are, the less impact you will see.
Regardless, at least minor flood stage will be a concern at the shore for parts of Sunday and Monday.
