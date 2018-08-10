One of the highlights of the meteor shower calendar will happen over the weekend.
However, Mother Nature will be “defending” her territory as clouds stemming from showers/storms will prevent most of the Perseid Meteor Shower from being seen here on Earth.
Before we get to the nights, though, let’s start with the days. Both Saturday and Sunday can be described the same way. Stormy, cooler, cloudy and not washouts. Here’s the set up.
An upper-level low pressure will sit over the Midwest. This does a few things. It puts us in southwest flow, so moisture pumps in. This cools us down, too, as it’s coming from Canada. This is a pattern more like what we’d see in the fall. At the surface, a cold front moves in and sits right over us, as surface low-pressure systems ride right along it.
I believe the drier part of the week will be Saturday, through about 10 a.m. Then, it is scattered showers/storms.
During the overnight hours, there will be some showers around. Of course, it’s summer, so many business rely on the weather (which does include both rainy and sunny).
Storms will have little rhyme or reason to them. Some of you will likely have hours-long chunks of dry time, making the beach and boardwalk perfectly fine.
Some may only go 1 to 2 hours at a time without seeing rain. In short, if you have outdoor plans, keep them, but have a good plan B in place.
Roadway flooding is not ruled out in places that see multiple or heavy thunderstorms. Highs will be at or about 80 everywhere, below average for a change, though it will be muggy. Lows will be about 70 to 75.
With the low temperatures comes the night, and the meteor showers along with it. The Perseid Meteor Showers peaks on Saturday and Sunday nights. According to AccuWeather, more than 50 meteors per hour can be seen whizzing by during this time. Sadly, mostly cloudy to cloudy skies will mean we’ll have to wait until next year.
Finally, move your cars if you need to. Minor flood stage is expected during the high tides during the next two evenings. This is thanks to the new moon, which, if we were clear, would make it the perfect time to view the celestial sights.
According to the National Weather Service, the new moons between June and September, includi…