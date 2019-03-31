Primarily cloudy skies will overtake Sunday that will produce a shower or two. However, there will be portions of the day that are dry. To boot, winds will rage into South Jersey.
Showers will begin in the latter part of the morning and continue sporadically throughout the afternoon. There could be times of steady rain, as well as periods of no action. Of course, it will be a notably wet day for the late morning and midday. Additionally, winds will be persistently strong. Temperatures will only reach the mid-50s for Sunday’s high.
Skies will progress into a clearing mode by evening. Nightfall will bring chillier air with lows below freezing on the mainland and near freezing at the shore.
Sunday will be a wet and windy weekend’s end; but, it will not be a total disappointment since there will be reprieves from the prompt rain showers.
Monday will sing a familiar tune — winter. Highs for the day will not exceed the 40s. Sunshine will dominate the skies, so the chilly air will ostensibly take a back seat. Breezy conditions are present Monday — granting two windy days in a row!
Tuesday is going to have foremost cloud cover throughout the day. High temperatures will climb a few degrees from Monday into the low 50s Tuesday. Cloudy skies during the day will remain for a cloudy night.
There is a low pressure system developing along the coast to the southeast. The system will seem to barely graze South Jersey. Since high pressure will look to block out significant moisture, the forecast for the night will be mainly unscathed from heavy rain.
There may be a few spots of showers, likely closer to the coastal areas Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Moisture associated with the low-pressure system will look to stay out to sea, but a brief shower could happen if the storm shifts slightly toward the coast Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Wednesday looks to be a beautifully sunny day, with warmer air in the 60s. A gradual warming trend will continue, and a mix of sun and clouds will prevail Thursday.
Friday could prove to be a partially wet day, yet warm weather will lessen the blow.