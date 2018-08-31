The heat wave is over. The mugginess, however, is not.
Labor Day weekend will progress in exactly the opposite fashion as Memorial Day. Our first summer holiday weekend started warm with plenty of sunshine for the first two days. Then, winds flipped onshore and we sat in cloud cover and temperatures in the 70s for the last two days.
This time, Labor Day weekend will get brighter and warmer as the weekend wears on.
Friday
A wave of moisture moves into the mid-Atlantic. We’ll call it mostly cloudy. Hit-or-miss showers will be around throughout the day. Could you try the beach? Sure, but the boardwalk, casinos, shops or other indoor activities may be best. Onshore winds cut the heat, big time. Highs will be around 80.
Saturday
A little more sun and a little less rain. A stationary front will set up over the region. This will continue the unsettled weather. However, it is not a washout. Showers will be around. However, outdoor barbecues and pool parties are good, but just make sure you have an indoor spot to go to just in case. Highs will again be around 80.
Also of note, patches of coastal flooding are not ruled out with the morning high tide.
Sunday
The drier and sunnier half of the weekend begins. The ridge of high pressure that dominated this week sets shop in the region. In fact, this time, it will sit overhead. It becomes warmer. We should feature a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s. The rain is not completely gone, but expect p.m. pop-up storms, typical of a South Jersey summer.
Monday
The earth isn’t kicking summer to the curb! In fact, it’s doing just the opposite. It gets hotter. Hazy, hot and humid weather is back. The water will be the place to be. Temperatures will be around 90, with mid 80s at the shore. This is all under a partly sunny and likely dry sky.
